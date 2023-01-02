Govt to conduct 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for students

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday launched a special 'Mathematics Winter Camp' for Delhi's school students. The camp comes as a special initiative to bridge learning gaps induced by the pandemic among the students. The camp was launched in Sarvodaya Coed Vidyalaya, Jangpura, Bhogal, Govt Co-ed SSS, Nehru Nagar and SKV Dayanand Road, Ansari Road, Daryaganj in the presence of Reena Gupta, Advisor, Delhi government. Reena Gupta said that the Camp will be an opportunity to work on learning gaps and challenges faced throughout the academic year.



Class 9 students from government schools of Delhi will be provided additional learning support to strengthen foundational concepts in the camp. Starting as an initial small-scale pilot, Delhi government will use its implementation to gauge its expansion to other schools and the viability of implementing other learning interventions.

To be held from January 2 to January 14, 2023, the 'Mathematics Winter Camp' is an initiative which will supplement classroom content/syllabus, improve the learning level of Grade 9 students, and act as a brief exam focused revision. As a mechanism to further student support and create an environment of structured learning support during winter vacations, the camp will enable students to address foundational concepts which continue to be a challenge.

Talking about the initiative, Reena Gupta said, "Our students have immense capability and programs such as the Mathematics Winter Camp will create a conducive environment to overcome the fear or phobia of mathematics, generate enthusiasm among students to work hard for their annual examination and be an opportunity to work on learning gaps faced throughout the academic year."

Taking into consideration the contextual needs of students, the camp will revise topics such as number systems, quadrilaterals, mensuration and chapters from the syllabus which continue to be a weak link.

In order to build student interest and tackle the fear of math, teachers will resort to innovative teaching, exercises and mathematics puzzles which will strengthen calculation, integers, unit conversion, divisibility and simplification, and revise crucial formulas which will continue to be beneficial for students till Class 12.

The Delhi government is working towards bridging the two year learning gap induced by COVID-19 for students of state-run schools. Initiatives such as Mission Buniyaad are being implemented in all Delhi government schools whose aim is to improve the reading, writing and basic mathematical abilities of children from Class

3 to 9.

The impact of COVID-19 has been such that students continue to struggle with subjects such as mathematics and science. Thus, the government has identified the need for additional learning interventions and structured support which focus on strengthening basics and foundations in Mathematics and are thus initiating a 'Mathematics Winter Camp' to help students prepare for the upcoming annual examination and assist in coping with the subjects.