Govt to come up with guidelines to prevent electrocution incidents, ensure public safety

New Delhi: In a proactive measure to enhance public safety and offer timely support to electrocution victims, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is set to establish comprehensive guidelines, as announced by the Delhi government on Tuesday.



The primary goal of these guidelines, initiated by the Delhi government, is to prevent electrocution incidents and ensure substantial compensation for affected families. This crucial decision comes in response to recent electrocution incidents within the city, underlining the Power Department’s dedication to safeguarding the lives of Delhi’s residents.

The announcement aligns with the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) directives from 2021, highlighting the government’s commitment to upholding human rights and prioritising public safety.

Power minister Atishi emphasised, “These guidelines will guide state authorities and power distribution companies (DISCOMs) in taking proactive measures to avert electrocution incidents. Among the preventive measures are regular inspections and the removal of illegal constructions and encroachments, which can pose serious risks to public safety.” Atishi further stressed that each electrocution incident or worker injury profoundly affects families, and the Delhi Government is resolved to support them during these challenging times.

The forthcoming DERC guidelines will not only focus on preventing such incidents but will also ensure that affected families receive the necessary assistance. The guidelines will establish a framework for substantial compensation to victims’ families.

In a significant move in July 2023, the Power Department proposed issuing policy directions under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, granting DERC the authority to frame essential regulations. As part of this process, the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) will be sought to ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue.

Atishi affirmed, “The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will work diligently to formulate these guidelines in collaboration with

relevant stakeholders, ensuring that the safety and well-being of Delhi’s residents remain paramount.”

With these forthcoming guidelines, the AAP government aims to set a benchmark for preventive measures against electrocution incidents.