Govt to boost religious tourism: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi: The Delhi government will promote religious tourism and bhajan clubbing in the national capital as part of a comprehensive strategy to position Delhi as a leading spiritual and cultural tourism destination, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday.

Speaking at a private event during Tourism Summit 2026 in Chennai, Mishra said the initiative aims to offer a positive spiritual and cultural experience to Delhiites as well as domestic and international tourists. “The Delhi government will promote religious tourism and bhajan clubbing, providing a spiritually enriching and culturally rooted experience,” he said.

The minister noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a major global hub for religious tourism. “Our aim now is to make Delhi a prominent destination for religious tourism as well,” he said, adding that religious routes would be developed to facilitate organised and convenient darshan of important religious sites. Mishra said a “landmark-focused approach” would form the foundation of tourism development in Delhi.

“Major religious, historical and cultural landmarks will be developed as focal points, supported by modern amenities, improved connectivity

and experience-based tourism,” he said. Referring to the growing popularity of bhajan clubbing among the youth, the minister said the tradition would be promoted across all age groups.