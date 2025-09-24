Govt tenders CCTV & electrical upkeep

New Delhi: The Delhi government has issued tenders for the upkeep of CCTV surveillance systems and electrical installations at two popular public landmarks, the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial located at Dilli Haat, INA, and the Garden of Five Senses in Saket.

Officials confirmed on Monday that the maintenance contracts will cover a two-year period. The estimated expenditure has been pegged at Rs.3.02 lakh for the Kalam Memorial and Rs.5.08 lakh for the Garden of Five Senses.

According to the tender document, the scope of work will include routine servicing of CCTV cameras, lighting fixtures and electrical installations such as ceiling fans, switchboards and meter panels. To ensure regular upkeep, qualified technicians will conduct site visits twice every month. The government has also mandated timely replacement or repair of faulty components to maintain safety standards and uninterrupted public access to facilities.

The move comes as part of ongoing efforts by the Public Works Department (PWD) to strengthen security and enhance visitor experience at high-footfall cultural and recreational sites across the capital. Both locations are popular destinations for residents as well as tourists, the Kalam Memorial being a tribute to India’s “Missile Man” and former President, and the Garden of Five Senses serving as a landscaped retreat for leisure and community events.

A senior official said the emphasis on CCTV and electrical maintenance reflects the government’s focus on safety. “Public sites attract thousands of visitors every week. Functional surveillance systems and reliable lighting are crucial to ensure security and convenience. This tender will help maintain that standard,” the official noted.

Authorities believe that timely upkeep will not only reduce the risk of equipment breakdowns but also preserve the cultural value of these sites. The tendering process is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, following which agencies will be appointed to begin work.