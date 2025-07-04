Govt targets underperforming schools with mentorship push

New Delhi: In a focused attempt to revive academic performance, the Delhi Education Department has launched a mentorship initiative targeting 56 government schools that recorded the lowest pass percentages in Classes 9 and 11 during the 2024–25 session.

Based on a detailed analysis by the Directorate of Education’s Exam Branch, the schools were selected for consistently poor academic outcomes. Some Class 9 schools registered pass rates as low as 45.37 per cent, including West Azad Nagar Government Co-ed Senior Secondary School, Qutab Road SBV (46.75 per cent), Katewara GBSSS (48.57 per cent), and Bindapur GBSSS (50.83 per cent). Only two schools, Sunder Nagari GBSSS and Keshavpuram SBV were listed for low Class 11 results.

Under the new programme, each school will be paired with a senior officer from the Education Department who will mentor the institution throughout the 2025–26 academic session. These officers, drawn from various districts and zones, have been directed to inspect their assigned schools at least twice a month. Their findings will be reported directly to the Delhi Education Management Information System (MIS).

During inspections, mentors will evaluate a range of factors affecting student performance, from attendance and teacher vacancies to subject-specific weaknesses and availability of learning resources. They will also examine the condition of ICT labs, vocational education rollout, and whether teachers and school heads are individually mentoring academically weak students.

Officers are required to track the effectiveness of remedial strategies such as action plans for struggling students, use of NCERT materials and sample papers, and parental engagement regarding student progress. A review of trends over the last three academic years will guide interventions.

This is not the first such initiative. A similar mentorship model was implemented

in 2024 across 67 government schools.