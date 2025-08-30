Govt targets 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that her government has set a target of opening nearly 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month across the capital to strengthen primary healthcare delivery. Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior health officials, she said the initiative will bring medical facilities closer to people’s homes while easing the pressure on government hospitals.

The Chief Minister explained that while the required land size for an Arogya Mandir is 100 square yards, she has directed officials to identify larger government-owned plots. “Bigger centres should include large halls, where beds can be arranged during emergencies, and should also provide parking facilities,” she said. Gupta further added that apart from converting old primary health centres, “new buildings are also being constructed on a larger scale for these centres.”

Highlighting the pace of work, the Chief Minister said, “Considering the rapid pace of construction, the government has set a target of opening nearly 100 centres every month.” She noted that departments are simultaneously procuring equipment and essential supplies to ensure smooth functioning from day one. Recruitment of staff, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, and support staff, is also underway.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre, Gupta said, “We have already received Rs 2,400 crore from the Central Government, ensuring that there will be no financial obstacles in the construction and operation of these centres.” She emphasised that the facilities would provide modern arrangements so that “citizens will no longer need to visit hospitals for common or seasonal ailments.” Currently, 67 centres are operational, offering 12 categories of healthcare, including maternity, neonatal care, mental health, elderly care, and laboratory services. Gupta concluded, “Every individual visiting these centres should return with the assurance that they will not only receive the right treatment, but also experience care delivered with dignity and sensitivity.”