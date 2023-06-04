Govt takes big leap towards ensuring justice to children

New Delhi: The department of Women and Child Development of the Delhi government in a bid to ensure justice for children in difficult circumstances has started a restorative action for rehabilitative accomplishments. The Capital will have three rehabilitation-centric integrated complexes for children under the juvenile justice system having residential institutions with therapeutic intervention and well-being facilities at Alipur, Tughlakabad Institutional Area and Dwarka.

Justice Ravindra Bhat in a matter of Court on its own motion before him passed a direction in 2018 for the Delhi government to construct a proper building to cater to the needs and requirements of Juvenile Justice ‘Care and Protection of Children Rules, 2016. In the order, Justice Bhat had emphasised that the construction should be child friendly in terms of the space and particularly the extent of natural light within the building at the same time balancing other security.

WCD minister Atishi said that it is the responsibility of the government to fulfil the needs of children who are deprived by nature. She further stated that the services must help the children with their rehabilitation to enable their restoration with their families and reduce the need for homes.