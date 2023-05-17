Govt slams Spl Vigilance Secy over corruption allegations

New Delhi: Allegations of Y.V.V.J Rajasekar corruption, misconduct and harassment came into light days after he was divested from his portfolio. As per sources, his misconduct has led to numerous CBI, ACB and CVC investigations. As per sources he also played a role in the CNG Fitness scam wherein the CBI had recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs to take departmental action and start prosecution proceedings against the senior IAS officer.



Rajasekhar is one of the three senior bureaucrats who have been facing a probe in the CNG fitness scam for altering documents to provide favours to private players. Fabricated documents were allegedly arranged by Rajshekhar who was then serving as additional secretary of vigilance along with two other senior bureaucrats, in order to show undue favour to the accused persons and to stop an ongoing investigation.

The government had reportedly lost over Rs 100 crore by awarding the contract of operation and maintenance of CNG vehicles at Transport Authority in Burari to ESP India Pvt. Ltd, instead of ESP USA which had been given the job through tendering. However, it came to light that the two companies did not have any links to each other.

Responding to these allegations Rajasekar in a note to the Chief Vigilance Officer and Chief Secretary, stated: “I have serious apprehension that our rooms might have been bugged and there is every likelihood of breach of secrecy, tempering of records, fabrication of records etc. I request the Senior Officers for appropriate action at the earliest.” The undersigned (Rajasekar) in the meanwhile strongly instructing the Assistant Director (Care Taking) and Delhi Police in charge inspector of Delhi Sectt. to ensure that the room of the undersigned and the Confidential Section where systems are in place are not touched or given excess to anyone without the authorisation of the undersigned.

He also stated that 76 files in the confidential section under him were not examined by him after instructions from the Vigilance Minister were received at 11:30 am on May 15. He claimed that officials were summoned to open his rooms despite his objections. And it is a serious lapse in proceedings.

The Delhi government responding to the note in a statement said: “Several complaints have been received against him from several people and several officers that he demands protection money. Work was officially withdrawn from him through an order on May 13. If the work has been officially withdrawn from him on Saturday, how is he still in possession of all files?

“When his work is assigned to other officers, the office procedure demands that he should have officially handed over all files to the new officers. Regarding his allegation that someone tried to break into his office at night, the government will investigate the same. If true, strict action will be taken.”

(With inputs from Aaisha Sabir)