Govt signs MoU to build Rs 207-cr modern DTC HQ at IP Depot

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) on Tuesday signed an MoU to develop a state-of-the-art DTC headquarters at the I.P. Depot, ITO. The agreement was signed in the presence of Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, marking a major push by the Rekha Gupta–led government to upgrade the capital’s transport infrastructure.

The project, valued at Rs 207 crore, will be constructed across 26,015.78 sq. m and will replace the existing DTC office, which officials have assessed as structurally outdated. The new 12-floor complex will feature advanced design

elements, energy-efficient systems and extensive green landscaping. A total of 9,681.71 sq. m, 20 per cent of the land, has been designated as green area in line with Delhi’s sustainability goals.

A key highlight of the redevelopment includes integrated parking for around 200 buses and over 200 cars, significantly expanding the capacity of the I.P. Depot. The headquarters will also incorporate solar panels, an STP, ETP, rainwater harvesting and an RO plant.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “The existing Delhi Transport Corporation building was not in good condition… A modern DTC headquarters will be developed with solar panels and other sustainable features.” He added that 50 per cent of the commercial usage rights would remain with DSIIDC for 30 years, ensuring financial viability.

On the project timeline, the Minister said, “We have asked for the project to be completed within two and half years, and the process has been structured accordingly.”

Officials said the upgraded headquarters will support Delhi’s rapidly expanding transport system, including its growing fleet of electric buses and modernised depots.