MillenniumPost
Home > Delhi > Govt showcauses 5 engineers over non-functioning of streeet lights
Delhi

Govt showcauses 5 engineers over non-functioning of streeet lights

BY Team MP11 Dec 2023 6:51 PM GMT

New Delhi:Delhi Public Work Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has showcaused five engineers over non-functional of street lights in several parts of the national capital, officials said on Monday.

The notices were served on Friday to four engineers in south Delhi and one in northwest Delhi division.

According to the notice issued to one of the executives, it was found during a review directed by the PWD minister on December 7 that only 7,612 street lights are functional out of the total 7,742 under his jurisdiction.

‘Some of the street lights are non-functional for a long time which has also been criticised in news media. This has been viewed very seriously by the minister and senior officers.’

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X