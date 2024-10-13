Govt sets up artificial ghat at Aastha Kunj

New Delhi: The Irrigation and Flood Control Department of the Delhi government has set up an artificial ghat at Aastha Kunj in Nehru Place for the eco-friendly immersion of Durga idols. The event saw participation from approximately 40 Durga Puja committees from the surrounding areas, who performed the immersion with reverence.



Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj personally monitored the arrangements throughout the day, ensuring that the immersion process went smoothly. “It is very important for the government to formulate policies that respect religious sentiments while also safeguarding the environment,” Bhardwaj stated. He added that the arrangements made at Aastha Kunj had been well received, with local residents expressing satisfaction over the facilities provided.

In a bid to protect the Yamuna River from pollution, the Delhi Government has been promoting the use of artificial ponds for immersion during various religious festivals. These initiatives include the immersion of idols from Ganesh Chaturthi, Saraswati Puja, Kali Puja, Durga Puja, and Chhath Puja. Bhardwaj highlighted that the government is committed to facilitating religious practices while minimising environmental impact. “People are happy that they can bring their families, including women and children, to Aastha Kunj,” he remarked.

The artificial pond at Aastha Kunj was enhanced with ample seating for devotees, proper lighting, and water supply. Two JCB machines were also deployed to assist with the immersion of larger idols, ensuring a hassle-free experience for the participants. The beautifully landscaped area, complete with green grass and trees, turned the immersion site into an inviting space for devotees to relax after performing the rituals.