Govt sets target of planting around 64L saplings this yr: Rai

New Delhi: In a significant push to enhance Delhi’s green cover and combat air pollution, the Kejriwal government has set an ambitious target of planting and distributing 64 lakh saplings this year. Environment and Forest minister Gopal Rai announced the initiative following a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday.



Representatives from over 25 agencies, including the Forest Department, DDA, MCD, PWD, and others, gathered to discuss the execution of the 12-point Summer Action Plan aimed at reducing air pollution and mitigating the heat wave in Delhi. Gopal Rai stated, “Delhi Government has set a target of planting and distributing 64 lakh saplings this year. In this, 24.83 lakh big plants and 31.57 lakh shrubs will be planted, and 7.74 lakh saplings will be distributed free of cost to the people of Delhi.” The Forest Department will lead the effort with a target of planting 20.40 lakh saplings, while other agencies such as DDA, NDMC, and the Education Department will also contribute significantly.

Rai emphasised the collective efforts of all agencies in making Delhi pollution-free. “The main measure to save Delhi from heat wave is to increase the green area,” he said. The government has already surpassed its initial target of planting 2 crore saplings within five years, achieving about 2.5 crore in four years. This has led to an increase in Delhi’s green cover from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021, making it the top city in India for per capita forest cover.

As part of the campaign, the Delhi government will provide free medicinal plants to residents. Rai highlighted that over 7.74 lakh plants will be distributed free of cost, with the Forest Department, Delhi

Parks and Garden Society, CPWD, and DUSIB contributing to the distribution.