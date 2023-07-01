Govt set to transform non-conforming industrial areas into conforming zones

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to transform non-conforming industrial areas into conforming zones, aiming to create more employment opportunities.



While announcing the move Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the initiative seeks to provide proper recognition and support for the growth and development of industries in these areas. In a meeting with industrialists, the Chief Minister initiated the layout planning phase, establishing a platform for collaboration between the government and industry leaders. Kejriwal highlighted the significance of the initiative which will uplift the non-conforming industrial areas. The government intends to completely redevelop these areas, boosting existing industries, and generating a substantial number of new employment opportunities.

The redevelopment process will take place in three phases. The initial phase will focus on developing layouts, followed by the construction of necessary infrastructure. The final phase will involve establishing essential public facilities. To ensure the project’s success, the Delhi Government will form a panel of consultants, with 90 percent of the consultancy cost covered by the government and the remaining 10 percent shared by industry associations.

The CM highlighted the employment opportunities this project will create, estimating a range of 10-15 lakh new jobs. Recognizing the importance of these industrial units in providing livelihoods. He emphasized the need for an alternative approach to avoid causing harm to employees. The government’s solution is the Redevelopment of Non-Conforming Industrial Areas policy.

Kejriwal urged sought active involvement in the redevelopment plan from the Industrialists. He shed light on the importance of compromise and collaboration, as some land may need to be repurposed for the construction of roads, common facilities, and other infrastructure. “The government’s vision is to eliminate the non-conforming status of these areas, leading to rapid growth and development. The success of this initiative will benefit not only the industrialists but also increase tax revenue and job creation in Delhi,” he added.