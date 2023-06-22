Govt set to revitalise & transform 5 mkts in collaboration with MCD

The Delhi government is set to revitalise and transform five major markets in the city — Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and Kirti Nagar and give it a global identity.

It will be redeveloped in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been roped in for the revamp of Sarojini Nagar, the government announced.

The objective of the redevelopment is to transform the markets into beautiful and clean public spaces that will not only uplift the aesthetic appeal but also enhance the shopping experience for customers.

Revitalisation of the markets will be done as per the following parameters — Kamla Nagar will be redeveloped as a Youth Hangout Zone. Khari Baoli will be redeveloped on the lines of its inheritance from the old Mughal Empire and the finest spices from around the world are available here. Lajpat Nagar is a high-end street fashion, an ideal destination for wedding shopping and a one-stop destination for jewellery, clothing, and footwear. Sarojini Nagar is a fast fashion and latest trendsetting street market and Kirti Nagar is a one-stop-shop for furniture and home decor.

Now, within six weeks, a design competition will be initiated for each of these prestigious markets so that various architectural or urban design firms from India or abroad can provide better and out-of-the-box ideas. The best architectural teams will be appointed within 12 weeks to commence the redevelopment of these five prestigious markets.

The physical infrastructure of these selected markets, such as roads, sewage, electricity, and parking, will be redeveloped. The branding of the markets will be done, and a unique brand will be developed for these markets.

The Urban Development Department has entrusted the Municipal Corporation with the responsibility of bringing all departments/authorities under one roof and leading the implementation of this plan. Several meetings have been organised with Market Associations to ensure their active participation and ownership in the process of better distribution of responsibilities and ownership.