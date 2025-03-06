Govt seeks clarification on allegations against DMC officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Health Department has sought details from the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) regarding allegations of financial irregularities and unauthorised tenure extensions involving its top officials. A letter issued by the department on Wednesday specifically mentions DMC President Dr. Arun Gupta, Vice-President Dr. Naresh Chawla, and Registrar Dr. Girish Tyagi.

The move follows a complaint by North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandoliya, who alleged that Dr. Tyagi continued serving as the registrar beyond his official term without proper authorisation. The complaint further states that despite the expiry of his tenure, Dr. Tyagi continued to withdraw salary and access council funds.

Responding to the accusations, Tyagi clarified that the issue of his tenure extension is currently being addressed in court.

“The matter is sub judice. I had obtained permission from the Delhi government to extend my tenure,” he said.

The health department’s letter also highlights concerns over an alleged unauthorised recruitment process initiated by Dr. Gupta and Dr. Chawla. According to the department, advertisements were published, and interviews were scheduled for the post of deputy registrar on February 24 and 25 without the necessary approvals from the council and the government. The department has instructed that this recruitment process be canceled immediately.

Additionally, the letter states that a case is pending against Dr. Gupta and Dr. Tyagi regarding the unauthorized use of signatures and funds after the expiration of their terms. It further mentions that Dr. Chawla has been involved in council decisions that allegedly bypassed regulations.

The allegations have raised concerns over governance and financial transparency within the DMC, prompting the health department to seek a detailed response from the council.