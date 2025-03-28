Govt schools to start courses on elderly care, yoga, AI...

New Delhi: Delhi government schools are set to undergo a major curriculum update with the introduction of new subjects focusing on self-help, technology, and governance. A new course called Science of Living will be introduced for students from Kindergarten to Class 10, covering elderly care, yoga, meditation, and mindfulness.

The initiative aims to promote holistic well-being, encouraging students to develop habits that enhance both their mental and physical health. The curriculum will include various meditation techniques, stretching exercises, and mindfulness practices to help young learners build a strong foundation for personal well-being.

In addition to wellness education, Delhi’s education department is also developing courses on Artificial Intelligence. With technology evolving rapidly, these courses will help students stay ahead in an increasingly digital world. An official from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) said that skill development is essential in today’s changing landscape, and new courses are being designed to prepare students for a future driven by technology.

Entrepreneurship is another key area that will see an upgrade. A new initiative, New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEV), will introduce students to business-related activities. Unlike the existing Business Blasters programme, NEV will bring a fresh approach with different activities to help students understand entrepreneurship in a practical way.

Alongside technology and business, governance and policymaking will also be integrated into the curriculum. A new programme called Rashtraneeti will be introduced to provide students with practical knowledge of governance, democracy, and active citizenship. The initiative aims to create awareness among students about the functioning of the government and their role as responsible citizens.

With these changes, Delhi’s school curriculum is being reshaped to ensure that students receive a well-rounded education. By incorporating wellness, technological skills, entrepreneurship, and governance

into their learning, the education system is preparing students for a more informed and capable future.