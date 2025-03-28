Govt schools to begin non-plan admissions for Classes 6-9 from Apr 1

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that non-plan admissions for Classes 6 to 9 in Delhi government schools for the 2025-26 academic session will begin on April 1. The admissions will take place in three phases, with the first running from April 1 to 8, the second from May 1 to 24, and the third from July 1 to 25.

For students transferring to Classes 6 and 7, the admission process will be conducted online. However, out-of-school children aged between 10 and 13, including dropouts, will need to register in person at their nearest school. These students will undergo an evaluation to assess their literacy and numeracy skills before being placed in an appropriate class. Students enrolled in Non-Standard Organisation (NSO) categories within government or aided schools will not be

eligible for this admission process and must seek readmission or transfer through their respective schools.

School allotments will be determined through an online system, taking into account available infrastructure and vacancies. If no suitable school is available in a given cluster, the district education officer will assign one in a nearby cluster. In cases where parents make errors in their applications, they will have the option to delete and resubmit the forms before the deadline, with OTP-based validation in place for corrections.

Students seeking admission to Class 9 who have not completed the online process during any of the cycles can submit a manual application at their nearest school

by August 5. The final admission list will be updated on August 11, and the last date for admission is August 31. The age criteria for each class have been set, but students with disabilities will be granted relaxations ranging from six months to four years.