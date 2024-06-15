Govt schools perform well in JEE Advanced too

New Delhi: Continuing their trend of academic excellence, Delhi government schools have produced remarkable results in the JEE Advanced examinations. A total of 158 students from these schools have qualified, including 82 students from the prestigious Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE).



This marks a significant milestone, demonstrating the transformative impact of the Kejriwal government’s educational initiatives.

In the last five years, the number of students from Delhi government schools qualifying for JEE Advanced has nearly tripled. In 2020, only 53 students qualified, compared to 158 in 2024.

Education minister Atishi congratulated the students, teachers, and parents on this outstanding achievement.

“With their hard work and talent, the children of our schools have proved that they are no less than anyone. With their excellent performance, our students have not only made their family, their school but the whole of Delhi proud,” she said.

Atishi highlighted the benefits of the Kejriwal model of education, which provides world-class coaching and preparation within the school system itself.

“Under the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal, our students are getting the facility of world-class coaching and preparation in school itself. The Arvind Kejriwal model of education has given the opportunity to even the children of the poorest sections to dream big

and fulfil them by providing them with world-class education. The result of this is that today the dream of children from the poorest families

of Delhi to go to IIT is being fulfilled.”