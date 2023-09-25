Govt school teacher beats up student for looking outside window in northeast Delhi

New Delhi: A 16-year-old student of a government school was allegedly beaten up by his teachers for peeping outside the window in northeast Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar area, police said on Saturday.



The child’s mother, in her complaint, said that on September 15, her son’s teacher Shubham Rawat beat him for looking out of the window and he was also thrown out of the class, they said.

The child cried and apologised to the teacher but Rawat later came again during a class and took him to a separate room where he along with other teachers again beat him up, they said.

All four teachers — Rawat, Anupam, SS Pandey and Nishant — threatened the boy with consequences if he complained about them, police said.

When the boy went home, the family members came to know about his injuries and condition after the minor revealed the entire incident and refused to go to school as he was scared, they said.

The complainant, a resident of Karawal Nagar, went to the school and informed the principal about the incident and asked for action, police said.

A case was registered in the matter and the four teachers have joined the investigation, they said.