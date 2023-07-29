Govt school students shine in Business Blasters 2023

New Delhi: The second edition of the Delhi government’s Business Blasters programme has showcased the remarkable entrepreneurial talent of government school students.



Delhi Education minister Atishi interacted with the top teams during the expo, gaining insights into their

innovative business ideas, on Friday.

Expressing her delight Atishi emphasised that, “The success of Business Blasters is proof that there is no dearth of talent in Delhi government school students; they just need better opportunities. If reforms similar to those in Delhi’s education system are introduced nationwide, no one can stop India from becoming No. 1 in the world.”

One of the standout innovations from the programme is the QR-Code-based attendance system, designed by students of R.P.V.V. Surajmal Vihar under the team name TranQR. The system utilises a QR-based monogram that serves as a virtual ID card for students. Scanning devices similar to FastTag record students’ attendance upon entry and exit, eliminating the need for manual registers and saving teachers’ time.

Other exceptional projects include Team Rainbow’s smart road surface lights and illuminated zebra crossings, aimed at enhancing road safety for all, with a particular focus on visually impaired individuals and children. Additionally, a team from GBSSS, Holambi Kalan, is converting old bicycles into electric cycles to promote sustainable and accessible transportation options.

Moreover, students from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, East of Loni Road, have developed ‘Healthy Chips,’ a nutritious alternative to traditional chips, promoting health and employment in the community while students from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Shakarpur, have launched a successful logistics company, AK Logistics, ensuring transparency and real-time tracking of trucks.

Commending the efforts of these young entrepreneurs, Atishi remarked, “With their impressive business models and entrepreneurial skills, our students have proved that the future of the country is secure and in capable hands.”

“Entrepreneurship curriculum changed our mindset too. We now tackle challenges with innovative solutions, without discouragement,” she added.