Govt-run ITIs record over 72%

Delhi government-run Industrial Training Institutes have recorded a 72.30 per cent placement for the year 2023-24, officials said on Wednesday.

Out of 14,800 students in 19 ITIs run by the Delhi government, 10,700 students secured placements in different companies, whereas ITI Vivek Vihar and ITI Dheerpur recorded the highest placement, they said.

Delhi Education minister Atishi said the placement numbers of Delhi ITIs are the result of focused placement strategy of the government for these institutes.

“The Delhi government is preparing students for excellent job opportunities with world-class technical education and a splendid placement ecosystem in its ITIs. We are dedicated to nurturing a skilled and employable workforce by

aligning education with industry demands,” she said. She said that to ensure better placement opportunities and industry exposure for ITI students, the government has formed the centralised placement and industry outreach cell.