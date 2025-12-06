Govt ropes in corporates for upkeep of roads, flyovers under CSR; signs MoU

New Delhi: The Delhi government has handed over several road stretches and flyovers in the city for cleanliness and beautification to prominent companies like IOCL, Vedanta, GMR, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

An MoU between the Delhi government and GMR was signed today, under which the company will handle maintenance, cleaning and plantation work of a road stretch from Azadpur market to Inderlok for three years, she said.

An amount of Rs 6 crore will be spent on plantation, cleaning and other work and a solar pump will be installed by GMR under the MoU signed by it with Public Works Department (PWD) of the government.

The company will carry out jet cleaning, drip irrigation, plantation and greening, along with regular upkeep and overall road beautification of the entire corridor, said a Delhi CMO statement.

The chief minister also announced that a large-scale cleaning, road-washing and water-sprinkling drive will be conducted on the Ring Road corridor on Saturday, to remove dust settled on road and vegetation. Gupta said that the Delhi government in collaboration with several corporate partners, will redevelop and beautify many important roads and flyovers across the city through CSR support.

The CM said IOCL has been allocated Mukarba Chowk to Madhuban Chowk stretch, Chirag Dilli flyover, Panchsheel Club flyover, IIT flyover, Punjabi Bagh and Arobindo Marg, for maintenance and beautification work.

“We are trying to partner with large companies in Delhi to our fight against pollution,” the chief minister said.

She added that as part of corporate social responsibility, IGL will handle Munirka flyover; Vedanta has been given Punjabi Bagh flyover (Ram Mandir side), outer ring road (Shalimar Bagh side) and Rao Tula road flyover; and Godrej will be responsible for the upkeep of Netaji Subhash Palace flyover.

The Karmapura flyover will be looked after by DLF, she said.

“The city needs a united and determined effort to combat rising pollution levels,” she said urging citizen, companies and government agencies to take shared responsibility.