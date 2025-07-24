Govt rolls out Rs 50L innovation challenge

New Delhi: In a bold move to tackle vehicular pollution, the Delhi government has announced a high-stakes research and development initiative aimed at retrofitting older vehicles and encouraging the adoption of cleaner technologies. The announcement comes ahead of the implementation of the Commission for Air Quality Management’s directive banning the entry of BS-IV heavy diesel vehicles into the capital from November 1, 2025.

Environment minister Manjinder Sirsa said that the government is launching a competition to crowdsource retrofit innovations capable of upgrading BS-IV trucks to BS-VI standards. The initiative offers a Rs 50 lakh reward to individuals or companies that can successfully develop and demonstrate a viable, cost-effective solution. Shortlisted participants will receive an initial grant of Rs 5 lakh to support prototype development, with the final winner being selected based on certification by the National Physical Laboratory.

“We want to support breakthrough ideas in vehicle technology and create a platform for innovators,” said Sirsa. “Retrofitting diesel vehicles or converting them to electric must become more affordable if we are to see widespread adoption. That’s where we hope this competition will make a difference.”

The Delhi government also plans to fund further research in electric vehicle (EV) conversions for diesel cars, another area currently considered too expensive for mass adoption. Sirsa added that if innovators present cheaper, practical solutions for EV retrofitting, the government is ready to explore adoption on a larger scale.

Amit Bhatt, Managing Director of the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), commented that while retrofitting diesel engines is technically

feasible using after-treatment devices, the high cost remains a major barrier.