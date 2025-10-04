Govt rolls out plan to tackle Yamuna froth ahead of Chhath Puja

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming Chhath festival, the Delhi government has announced a detailed action plan to prevent toxic froth on the Yamuna River, an annual issue that has marred the celebrations in recent years.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB), along with the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department, will implement multiple measures, ranging from deploying foam arresters to setting up new ghats, with the aim of ensuring clean and safe conditions for lakhs of devotees who gather on the riverbanks during the festival.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the focus this year is on creating a safer and more dignified environment for worshippers. “This year, Chhath will be celebrated on both the eastern and western banks of the Yamuna. Ensuring clean and safe sites for devotees is a priority,” she said, adding that the government wants

to avoid the negative imagery of past years, where devotees were seen wading through foam-filled waters.

According to officials, around Rs 24 lakh will be spent on anti-froth operations. This includes the use of static and mobile sprinklers, fabricated foam arresters, and anti-foam chemicals. The DJB has also hired 10 power boats along with divers and operators to manage the river stretches effectively. To track water quality in real-time, a temporary laboratory will be established near Okhla.

A DJB official explained that efforts are also being made to address the root cause of froth at the barrages. “Since froth is often triggered by water falling from a height and churning at the barrage, we are also studying how the slope can be made gentler,” the official said.

In addition, the I&FC department has allocated Rs.50 lakh for the preparation of new Chhath ghats between the Wazirabad barrage and the Old Railway Bridge. These ghats will be equipped with fencing, lighting, and hoardings to ensure safety for devotees.

Experts say froth typically results from untreated sewage, detergents, and industrial waste entering the river, and the problem worsens post-monsoon due to lower temperatures and decaying water hyacinth.

The preparations underscore the cultural and political significance of Chhath in Delhi, especially among the city’s Poorvanchali community. More than 4 million people are expected to participate this year across 929 designated sites,

including the Yamuna ghats, the Munak Canal, and several artificial ponds.