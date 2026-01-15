Govt rolls out liver health initiatives

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday unveiled a series of public health initiatives aimed at strengthening liver disease prevention, awareness and patient education during the 16th Foundation Day of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS).

Congratulating ILBS Director Dr. S.K. Sarin and his team, the minister praised the institution’s contribution to liver care and its patient-centric approach. Dr. Sarin, in turn, lauded the Delhi government’s pace of health reforms, stating that “five years’ worth of work has been accomplished in just one year,” and highlighted the expansion of the Arogya Mandir network and focus on primary healthcare.

During the event, Dr. Singh launched the ‘Liver Gyan’ helpline, a toll-free public information service on liver health, along with ‘The Delhi Model: Healthy Liver, Healthy Delhi’, an 18-month screening and awareness programme targeting non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). A patient-focused handbook on common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in hepatology, prepared by ILBS experts, was also released to improve health literacy.