Govt reveals pension delays for 36,000 beneficiaries amid Budget constraints

The Delhi government has disclosed that the pensions of more than 36,000 beneficiaries in the national capital faced delays for several months due to budgetary constraints in the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, during the ongoing winter session.

Under this scheme, widows are entitled to a monthly amount of Rs 2,500, forming a crucial financial support system for them.

The Women and Child Development Department recently sought and obtained approval from the finance department, subsequently releasing the pending pensions to all beneficiaries. The government assured the Vidhan Sabha that the disbursement would continue on a monthly basis.

The issue of delayed funds had broader implications, with the Speaker of the Assembly highlighting how the lack of funds led to the cancellation of annual programmes during Diwali and Chhath.

Finance Minister Atishi, during the Session, expressed frustration over the finance department’s obstruction in the functioning of various departments, including PWD, health, and DJB. She emphasized that the government possesses a surplus budget, debunking claims of a fund shortage.

“Over the past 8 years, the budget has experienced a two-and-a-half-fold increase. There is an abundance of funds, and the budget currently stands in surplus. However, the finance department remains unwilling to disburse these funds,” alleged Atishi.

The minister further underscored the seriousness of the situation, pointing out that the finance department’s refusal to process the House’s bills was hindering essential functions.

Atishi went on to assert that the bureaucracy in Delhi seemed to be working against the government’s interests since the GNCTD (Amendment) Act was enacted by the Centre. The act, which granted more powers to the Lieutenant Governor, has been a source of contention between the Delhi government and the Centre.

The allegations of bureaucratic hindrance shed light on the ongoing administrative challenges faced by the Delhi government in implementing its programmes and fulfilling financial obligations.

This disclosure highlights the broader implications of budgetary constraints on crucial social welfare schemes and the ensuing impact on the beneficiaries who rely on these funds for their livelihoods.