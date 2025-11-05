Govt resumes compassionate appointments after 11 years

New Delhi: In a major welfare initiative, the Delhi government has resumed appointments on compassionate grounds after an 11-year gap, with 24 legal heirs of deceased employees of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) receiving appointment letters on Tuesday.

The appointment letters were handed over by Industries, Environment, Food & Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at an event held at the Delhi Secretariat. The move, officials said, marks a significant step toward ensuring timely support for families of government employees who lost their lives while in service. “As soon as we conveyed to the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta that vacancies for families of deceased employees had remained unfilled for more than a decade, she expressed deep concern and promptly directed that these positions be filled without further delay,” said Manjinder Singh Sirsa. “It is a matter of deep sorrow when any home faces such a loss and the family struggles to make ends meet. Our government is extremely sensitive to such cases, ensuring support in their hour of need, not endless rounds at government offices.”

Sirsa added that the initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to “people-centric governance and restoring accountability in public systems.” He thanked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for prioritising the issue and said the government is “correcting the shortcomings of previous administrations, one step at a time.” The 24 beneficiaries have been appointed to various posts including Multi-Tasking Staff (11 positions), Assistant Grade III (7), Accounts Assistant (5), and Junior Stenographer (1). Senior officials from DSIIDC were present during the ceremony. Encouraging the new appointees, the minister said, “You have been given the opportunity to serve the people of Delhi. I am confident you will excel in your new roles, further enhancing the spirit of our department.” Officials said the resumption of compassionate appointments demonstrates the Delhi government’s focus on providing timely relief to bereaved families and ensuring that no household is left unsupported in times of crisis.