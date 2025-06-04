Govt renews creative learning projs to empower school children

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen emotional well-being and creative learning among school children, the Delhi government has renewed permission for two flagship initiatives Project Sakhi and Project Kalakriti for this academic year.

These programmes, run by the NalandaWay Foundation in collaboration with Delhi Directorate of Education, aim to build confidence, resilience and life skills in students from underprivileged backgrounds through art, mentorship, and emotional support, according to a statement.

The education department has allowed the continuation of these initiatives in 10 government schools under its jurisdiction, it stated.

The decision follows a request from the NGO, which has been implementing the programmes in Delhi and other cities with a focus on girls’ empowerment and inclusive education through creative engagement, it read.

Project Sakhi is a long-term intervention aimed at helping adolescent girls transition into self-aware, independent and emotionally strong adults.

The programme targets around 60 girls per school and offers support through classroom sessions, career guidance, and activities that improve academic interest and emotional well-being.

On the other side, Project Kalakriti focuses on introducing children to global and local art forms such as theatre, music, and visual arts. Through regular art-based sessions and performances, the programme nurtures creativity and 21st-century life skills while making arts education accessible to all.

Both projects have already been running in selected schools in Delhi’s South Zone, with Kalakriti having a strong presence in Ambedkar Nagar for the past eight years, it said.

However, the DoE’s approval comes with specific conditions: student data privacy must be strictly maintained, school activities should not be disrupted, and the programmes must operate under the supervision of designated teachers, it stated. With this renewal, the NalandaWay Foundation will implement Project Sakhi in two schools and Project Kalakriti in 14 schools for the 2025-26 session, it added.