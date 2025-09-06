Govt relief ops in full swing

New Delhi: The Delhi government has stepped up relief measures as the Yamuna River continues to flow above the danger mark, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the national capital. Officials confirmed that continuous monitoring and proactive steps have been taken to protect citizens and their property.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), water released from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana reached several hundred thousand cusecs on September 4. By 4 pm on Friday, the discharge had reduced to 58,000 cusecs. At the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi, the water level stood at 207.18 metres, above the evacuation level of 206 metres and the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The CWC advisory issued at 7 am on Friday predicted that the River would recede to 207.15 metres by 8 pm. Officials highlighted that water from

Hathnikund takes around 36 hours to reach Delhi, prompting constant surveillance. At 5 pm, the water level was recorded at 207.16 metres.

The government provided details of the affected districts: East Delhi with 7,200 people affected and seven relief camps; North-East Delhi with 5,200 people and 13 camps; South-East Delhi with 4,200 people in eight camps; Shahdara

with 30 people in one camp; and North Delhi with 1,350 people in six camps.

NDRF teams have been actively deployed across all impacted districts to evacuate citizens from vulnerable locations. Tents and relief camps, equipped with basic amenities such as food, clean drinking water, and sanitation facilities, have been established in cooperation with Delhi Jal Board, MCD, and DUSIB. Special teams are assisting in moving both people and their livestock to safer locations.

Relief camps are being supported with 24-hour Civil Defence and Aapda Mitra services. Medical teams are stationed round-the-clock, and meals are being distributed three to four times daily. NGOs and social organizations are contributing by providing food and medical kits, while public representatives regularly visit the camps to oversee operations.

In East Delhi, under the guidance of the District Magistrate, the Boat Club successfully evacuated over 5,000 people from floodplains. “Divers and boatmen risked their lives to rescue hundreds of animals, including cattle, goats, and buffaloes,” officials said. The Animal Husbandry Department is providing medical attention and fodder for rescued livestock, while MCD ensures continuous cleaning, fogging, and sanitation at camps. Delhi Jal Board is maintaining an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water.

Coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department ensures close monitoring of water release from Okhla Barrage to facilitate faster downstream flow. Reports of waterlogging in South-West and North districts, caused by damaged drains in neighboring Haryana, are being addressed immediately in consultation with Haryana officials.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna showed signs of receding. At 6 pm on Friday, the Old Railway Bridge recorded 207.12 metres, down from the season’s peak of 207.48 metres.