Govt releases Rs 400 cr for MCD schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday released Rs 400 crore for the development of MCD-run schools, Education minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s aim is to improve the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)-run schools.

Around nine lakh students study in MCD schools, she said. “Education has always been the priority of the Delhi government. It has always allocated a major chunk of the budget for education. “Our main aim is to make MCD schools better,” she said. The minister added, “MCD funds have been increased to Rs 1,700 crore and today we are releasing Rs 400 crore.”

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi noted that the AAP dispensation in the city government has always focused on education, following the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor slammed the Delhi government for this announcement and stated that Atishi’s claim of giving a fund of Rs 1,700 crore for the improvement of the schools of theMCD is fallacious.