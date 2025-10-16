Govt releases Rs 108 cr grant for 12 DU colleges

New Delhi: The Delhi government has released Rs 108 crore as the third installment of Grant-in-Aid for 12 fully funded colleges under the Delhi government for the financial year 2025–26. With this, the total grant released during the year has reached Rs 325 crore, a move aimed at ensuring uninterrupted salary disbursement and the continuation of institutional development works.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the funds will be used primarily for paying teachers’ and staff salaries, maintenance of college infrastructure, and other essential capital expenditures. “This Rs 108 crore Grant-in-Aid will be utilised for the salaries of teachers and staff, maintenance of college buildings, and other essential capital expenditures in these colleges,” he stated.

The 12 colleges that received funds include Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, Bhagini Nivedita College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences, and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

Highlighting the government’s commitment, Sood said, “The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that no teacher or student faces a shortage of resources.” He further added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the government has been providing timely and adequate financial support to all educational institutions so that neither academic activities are disrupted nor staff face inconvenience.

Terming the release of the grant a festive gesture, Sood remarked, “The release of this grant to the 12 colleges is a Diwali gift from the Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to the teachers and students of Delhi.”