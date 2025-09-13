Govt rejects beer age cut rumors

New Delhi: Delhi Water and PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Friday firmly denied speculation that the government was preparing to reduce the legal drinking age for beer from 25 to 21, calling the claim “baseless” and “misleading.” His clarification came days after reports suggested that the Delhi government was reviewing its excise policy with an eye on aligning the drinking age with neighbouring states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

“The government has not approved or even considered any such proposal. The legal drinking age in Delhi continues to remain 25,” Verma said, brushing aside allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the BJP-led administration was planning a rollback in age restrictions.

Despite the denial, officials confirmed that the government is indeed undertaking a comprehensive review of its excise policy. A high-level committee headed by Verma met earlier this week with stakeholders from the liquor industry. Among the points discussed were a potential hybrid model for liquor sales, combining government-run shops with private outlets, alongside measures to expand the availability of premium national and international liquor brands. At present, Delhi’s liquor market is restricted to four state-run corporations, which critics say limit consumer choice and drive customers to neighbouring states.

Verma’s strong rebuttal on the age-limit issue comes as the government weighs structural changes to a sector that has been politically contentious since the scrapping of AAP’s 2021-22 excise policy, which had opened doors to private retailers before being rolled back amid corruption allegations.

Alongside excise matters, Verma shifted focus to his role as Water minister, unveiling a new Water Master Plan to overhaul the capital’s ageing pipeline network. During a recent constituency visit, he pointed out that many existing pipelines are between 40 and 80 years old, contributing to contamination and frequent supply disruptions.

“There are many places in Delhi where people face issues of polluted water. It is because water pipelines are decades old,” Verma explained. He accused the previous government of ignoring basic infrastructure, adding, “They did not lay even a single new pipeline.”

The Water Master Plan proposes replacing old pipelines to modernise Delhi’s water supply and reduce dependence on emergency repairs. Officials believe the upgrades will help tackle recurring complaints about polluted water while improving supply efficiency across the city. By pairing a denial of rumours on liquor policy changes with a push for critical water infrastructure reforms, Verma projected himself as a minister balancing contentious political debates with practical civic upgrades. As policy discussions continue, his stance signals both caution on excise reforms and urgency in addressing Delhi’s most pressing urban challenges.