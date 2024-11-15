Govt recommends premature release of 33 convicts

New Delhi: Delhi Home minister Kailash Gahlot chaired a meeting of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) here on Thursday and recommended the premature release of 33 convicts from prison.

In accordance with statutory provisions, the proposal regarding the premature release of 33 convicts from prison has been submitted to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for approval, an official statement from the Office of Delhi Home Minister said. The meeting was attended by key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General (Prison), Principal Secretary (Law), Principal District Judge, Special Commissioner of Police, and Director of Social Welfare, it added. “The Sentence Review Board carefully evaluated each case on its merits, balancing the principles of justice and rehabilitation. The recommendation to release these individuals early reflects our commitment to reintegrating reformed individuals into society and reducing the burden on the prison system,” Gahlot said.

We believe in offering a second chance to those who have demonstrated genuine remorse and improvement during their incarceration, he added.