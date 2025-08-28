Govt readies stray dog sterilisation, vax push in line with SC orders

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing to roll out a citywide sterilisation and vaccination campaign for stray dogs in compliance with the Supreme Court’s latest directives under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. The move follows the apex court’s order that dogs be sterilised, dewormed, and vaccinated before being returned to their original locations, except in cases of rabies infection or aggressive behaviour.

As part of the initiative, officials confirmed that 24 of the city’s 78 government veterinary hospitals will be upgraded into vaccination centres. The plan will be modelled on Lucknow’s ABC programme, which the Supreme Court has recognised as the benchmark for humane and effective stray dog management. The model follows a systematic process of capturing, sterilising, vaccinating, and releasing animals back into their habitats.

Development minister Kapil Mishra has been holding review meetings with department officials and veterinary experts. “The current system lacks reliable data and monitoring. We do not know how many dogs are being sterilised or vaccinated at any point of time. This campaign will therefore focus on structural reforms and ensure accountability through proper reporting,” said a senior government functionary.

The government is also working on drafting a new policy that will include a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for sterilisation. The SOP will specify equipment requirements, pre- and post-surgery care, and uniform practices across veterinary facilities. Private clinics with the necessary infrastructure are likely to be empanelled under the programme. Officials said Mishra will meet representatives from private hospitals this week to discuss collaboration.

To address manpower shortages, the administration is planning to rope in NGOs, volunteers, and animal welfare groups. “We want citizens, especially animal lovers, to be part of this process. Their involvement will be crucial in running such a large-scale campaign,” said another official.

The Supreme Court’s recent order has also restricted public feeding of stray dogs, asking civic bodies to designate specific feeding zones.

Delhi last conducted a stray dog census in 2016, estimating the population at nearly 8 lakh.