Govt ramps up fire safety checks after Goa tragedy

New Delhi: In response to the recent fire tragedy in Goa, the Delhi government has moved into high-alert mode, announcing sweeping measures to strengthen fire safety and regulatory oversight across the Capital. The administration has directed an immediate citywide inspection drive and ordered departments to streamline data sharing to prevent any lapse that could endanger public safety.

Delhi’s Home Minister Ashish Sood expressed deep concern over the Goa incident, stating that such tragedies “demand serious attention and collective responsibility.”

He affirmed that the government is committed to

ensuring rigorous fire safety standards in all restaurants, banquet halls, dining spaces and wedding venues, adding that strict orders have been issued to keep all fire safety systems “in full working condition.”

Sood said he has taken “strong note of the matter” and convened a high-level meeting to review gaps in licensing and regulation for public establishments including restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs and bars. He remarked that previous governments “had shown no interest in strengthening fire safety arrangements,” which allowed safety lapses to persist.

Highlighting ongoing reforms, he stated that under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership, Delhi is undergoing a “complete transformation in fire safety preparedness.” New specialised equipment suitable for narrow lanes and high-rise buildings is being procured, along with advanced high-reach appliances for the Delhi Fire Service. He reiterated that the government believes “human life is invaluable,” and every step is being taken to protect citizens.

The Home Minister warned that “no negligence in licensing or public safety will be tolerated,” adding that habitual violators will face sealing and strict action. The Delhi Fire Service has already begun comprehensive inspections under Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules, 2010, especially ahead of the Christmas and New Year season.

To strengthen oversight, the GST authorities and MCD have been directed to share establishment-wise data with the Fire Service to enable better risk assessment, targeted inspections and timely preventive action.