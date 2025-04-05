Govt proposes Territorial Army deployment to protect Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi government has proposed deploying the Territorial Army (TA) to protect the Yamuna River, aiming to preserve its natural state and stop illegal activities polluting the water. A formal request to the Ministry of Defence and the Territorial Army is expected to be sent in the coming days. Alongside this, the government will launch a citywide awareness campaign to educate people on conserving water and protecting the River.

“Delhi government has requested the Territorial Army to protect the Yamuna,” said Water minister Parvesh Verma on Thursday. “We do not want to impose fines but aim to educate people about why they should not throw rubbish into the Yamuna and why they should conserve water,” he added.

The idea of involving the Territorial Army has been discussed extensively, with the Delhi government convinced that their deployment will help in achieving its goal of cleaning the Yamuna within three years. The army unit would help prevent rubbish dumping, illegal sand mining, water theft, and encroachment along the riverbanks. These issues, along with untreated sewage and industrial waste, have made the Yamuna one of the most polluted rivers in the country.

An officer from the Ministry of Defence responded to the proposal by saying, “An official communication regarding this has not yet reached us, but if asked, the TA is fully capable of protecting the Yamuna River.” He further stated, “The Ecological Task Force, a dedicated arm of the TA, is well-equipped for such tasks and can effectively protect the river.”

The Delhi government is also preparing educational materials to spread awareness about everyday water wastage and conservation methods. “It is all about changing our approach. We have started implementing our plans, and the results will be visible soon,” Parvesh Verma said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed Yamuna Aarti at Sur Ghat on Thursday and reaffirmed her government’s commitment to restoring the river. According to an official statement, she announced that the Chhath festival would be celebrated along the Yamuna this year with full splendour. She said, “Public participation is essential in cleaning the polluted river. Our government is committed to restoring the Yamuna and has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for this effort in the 2025-26 budget.”

Gupta blamed the previous AAP government for failing to act on its promises. “The BJP-led government has a concrete plan to restore the river,” she said. The plan includes decentralised sewage treatment plants, deploying modern machines like trash skimmers and weed harvesters at a cost of Rs 40 crore, and strict enforcement on industrial waste disposal.

With the proposed support of the Territorial Army, the use of modern technology, and active public involvement, the Delhi government is moving ahead with a focused mission to revive the Yamuna.