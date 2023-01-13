Govt proposes four dates for Mayor election, sends proposal to L-G Saxena

New Delhi: The AAP government has proposed four dates for holding the elections of MCD Mayor and sent the proposal to Lt Governor V K Saxena, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. In a tweet, Sisodia said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is functioning without a mayor for past eight

months and any further delay was not good.

“A proposal has been sent to the L-G for holding Mayoral election in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD has been working without a mayor for the last eight months. Therefore it was not good to delay it further,” Sisodia said.