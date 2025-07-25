Govt proposes age relaxation for hiring medical staff under NHM

New Delhi: In an effort to tackle the ongoing shortage of healthcare personnel, the Delhi government has proposed a 10-year relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment under the National Health Mission (NHM). The move is aimed at expediting staff appointments for the newly launched Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the Capital, officials confirmed.

As per the proposal submitted by the Health Department to the Lieutenant Governor’s office, the upper age limit for Medical Officers is expected to be increased from the current 45 years to 55 years. For Multi-Task Health Workers, the maximum age is proposed to go up from 30 to 40 years. The proposal, officials said, is now awaiting formal approval from the L-G.

“This step will allow more experienced candidates to apply for contractual positions under NHM, helping us address the immediate staffing needs at the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs,” a senior health official said. The government hopes the proposed relaxation will enhance the talent pool and accelerate the recruitment process.

The initiative comes as Delhi rolls out 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. These centres aim to provide essential health services, such as screening, diagnostics, maternal care, mental health support, and telemedicine. So far, 33 centres are operational, and 34 more were inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta this Thursday, taking the total to 67.

Officials stressed the urgency of staffing these facilities, noting that delays could hamper their ability to function effectively. “We are under pressure to recruit within a few months, and this age relaxation could help attract a broader range of applicants,” said another official.

In contrast to the new model, Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics, launched under the previous administration, had no fixed upper age limit for doctors, allowing retired professionals to serve. However, those appointments were made on a daily-wage or per-patient basis, unlike the fixed-pay contractual roles being offered at Arogya Mandirs. If cleared, the proposal could mark a significant shift to public healthcare staffing and pave the way for swifter deployment of medical professionals in underserved areas.