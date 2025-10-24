Govt procures high-tech dredger from Finland: Min

New Delhi: The Delhi government has procured an advanced machine from Finland to undertake large-scale dredging, desilting, and cleaning operations in the Yamuna River, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma said on Thursday.

The machine, called Amphibious Classic 4 Multipurpose Dredger Machine, will arrive in India before December and will be operational from January, he added.

According to officials, capable of operating both on land and in water, the machine “combines Finnish engineering with high-efficiency hydraulic systems and modular attachments”.

Procured at a total cost of Rs 8 crore, the dredger will also be used to clean the Sahibi river (Nazafgarh drain), the minister said. Calling the procurement a “milestone” in the government’s mission to rejuvenate Delhi’s rivers, Verma said the machine will strengthen the city’s flood management system.

“It is not a partnership but a direct procurement by the Delhi government, a conscious investment in advanced technology and environmental responsibility,” the minister, who is in Finland, said. Officials said the machine can perform multiple operations, including dredging, excavation, raking, solid waste removal, and weed extraction.

“This machine will help us clean the Yamuna river faster and more effectively than ever before. By adopting world-class tools and techniques, we are ensuring that Delhi’s future is cleaner, greener, and safer from floods,” Verma added.

Earlier this year, the minister had said the Delhi government would also approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to seek permission for dredging the river.

In Delhi, the Yamuna flows for 52 kilometres, of which a critical 22-km segment — from Wazirabad to Okhla — is highly polluted and has become the focal point for planning and policy efforts.