Govt prepares for Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’

New Delhi: The Delhi government has been taking steps to prepare for the event of ‘Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha’ scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya.



A myriad of events, including ‘Sundarkand’ recitations, majestic ‘Shobha Yatras’ (processions), ‘aarti,’ and prasad distribution, will unfold across all 70 assembly constituencies on January 22.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey mentioned that while the entire country is enthusiastically lined up to welcome Lord Ram, Delhi is not lagging behind.

On one hand, Ramleela is being staged in Delhi, and on January 22, all party ministers, MLAs, councillors, leaders, and workers will participate in ‘Bhandaras’, prasad distribution, and Shobha yatra programs organised in celebration of Lord Ram’s welcome.

Pandey said, “Bhagwan Ram is the ideal of humanity, inspiring the entire nation. The arrival of Prabhu Shri Ram, born in the ‘Raghukul’ dynasty, has filled the entire country with a sense of devotion. The entire nation is warmly welcoming Bhagwan Ram, with folded hands in reverence.”

On the one hand, in all constituencies of Delhi, last Tuesday, the recitation of Sundarkand was conducted for the worship of Sankat Mochan Bajrang Bali. On the other hand, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) of ‘Ram Lalla’ in Ayodhya on Tuesday, various events are being organised in all 70 constituencies of Delhi.

“On this joyous and fortunate occasion, ‘Bhandaras’ (feasts) are being arranged in many locations across 44 constituencies in Delhi. ‘Shobha Yatras’ are taking place in seven locations to commemorate the arrival of Prabhu Ram. Additionally, the recitation of Sundarkand is being performed in 3 constituencies.

Moreover, in 16-17 constituencies after the aarti (worship), a program for distributing fruit prasad has been scheduled. In other words, there are programs

for aarti, Sundarkand recitation, Shobha yatras, and fruit prasad distribution in various locations across all 70 constituencies of Delhi,” the AAP

MLA stated.