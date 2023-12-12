Govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system

New Delhi: In a progressive move towards enhancing public transportation accessibility, the Delhi government is set to introduce a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in the national capital. Officials from the city’s Transport Department revealed that this initiative, inspired by the success of the Delhi Metro’s WhatsApp ticketing system, is aimed at simplifying and streamlining the commuting experience for passengers.



The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already implemented a successful WhatsApp-based ticketing system, which was initially launched in May and later expanded to cover all of the metro’s corridors, including the Gurugram

Rapid Metro.