Govt plans to roll out MRI & CT Scan services at state-run hospitals

New Delhi: In a significant move to improve access to advanced diagnostic services, the Delhi government is preparing to roll out MRI and CT scan facilities across several of its government-run hospitals. Health minister Pankaj Singh has confirmed that preparations are complete, and the services will be launched soon to address the long-standing demand.

At present, MRI facilities are limited to just three government hospitals in the national Capital, Lok Nayak (LNJP), GB Pant, and Indira Gandhi Hospital. This scarcity has led to extended waiting periods, often lasting several months, for patients in urgent need of scans. Many are left with no option but to approach expensive private diagnostic centres, where MRI charges range between Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000. To bridge this critical healthcare gap, the Delhi government plans to expand MRI facilities to 34 hospitals, while CT scan services will be introduced in 12 hospitals. This large-scale rollout aims to drastically cut waiting times and bring vital diagnostic tools within reach for thousands of patients. “These machines are essential for timely diagnosis and treatment of serious conditions such as cancer and neurological disorders. Delays can be life-threatening,” said Health Minister Pankaj Singh. “Our aim is to ensure that no patient has to wait unnecessarily or spend beyond their means to access essential healthcare.”

The diagnostic services are expected to be offered under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. While not entirely free, the proposed charges are expected to be significantly lower, around Rs.2,400 per scan, offering major relief to patients burdened by high private-sector costs. MRI, or Magnetic Resonance Imaging, is a non-invasive scan that provides highly detailed images of internal organs and tissues, playing a vital role in detecting complex medical conditions. CT (Computed Tomography) scans are similarly essential for diagnosing trauma, internal injuries, and a variety of diseases. Once implemented, this initiative is poised to strengthen Delhi’s public healthcare infrastructure and enhance timely medical intervention for countless citizens, particularly the economically disadvantaged.