Govt plans to rename certain schools after Martyrs from Delhi

New Delhi: In a heartfelt tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes, the Delhi government has announced plans to rename certain government schools after Martyrs hailing from the capital. The initiative was unveiled by Education minister Ashish Sood during a Kargil Vijay Diwas ceremony held at Shivaji College.

Speaking to students, faculty members, and families of martyrs in attendance, Sood emphasized the importance of remembering those who laid down their lives in the line of duty. “It is our responsibility to keep the memories of our heroes alive,” he said. He added that naming schools after these brave individuals would serve not only as a symbol of respect but also as a continuous reminder to young minds of the values of service, patriotism, and courage.

The ceremony included floral tributes to three alumni of Shivaji College who lost their lives during the Kargil War, Captain Sumit Roy, Captain Anuj Nayyar, and Captain Hanif-ud-Din. Among those present was Captain Roy’s mother, Swapna Roy, who joined others in remembering the valour and sacrifice of the young officers.

Recalling the youth of the fallen soldiers, Sood noted, “They were barely out of college when they took charge of frontline operations. Their leadership and fearlessness ensured that the Indian flag continued to fly high in the face of adversity.” He added that such acts of bravery must be etched into public memory, especially in places of learning, where future leaders are shaped.

Expanding on the concept of patriotism, the minister said that national service is not limited to the battlefield. “Following the rules, keeping our surroundings clean, and respecting public spaces are also forms of serving the nation,” he told the gathering. Referencing national icons like Bhagat Singh, Sood remarked, “Everyone wants to look up to Bhagat Singh, but few are ready to raise him. Yet, even today, many Indian families are raising children who are ready to dedicate themselves to the nation.” Sood also commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in establishing the National War Memorial, calling it a space that gives daily recognition to the families of fallen soldiers. “This memorial is not just a structure; it’s a living symbol of national gratitude,” he said.