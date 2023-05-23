‘Govt plans to expand its doorstep delivery scheme by adding 58 more public services’

New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to expand its flagship doorstep delivery scheme by adding 58 more public services to the existing list of 100, officials said on Monday. The new services to be added to the scheme include 29 related to the transport department. These include international driving permit, name change in driving licence and vehicle fitness certificate, showed an official document.



Some services related to the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna and ex-gratia payment are also in the list of new services to be added to the doorstep delivery scheme. Many services of the Labour department too are added to

the list. An applicant can avail doorstep delivery of a Delhi government service included in the list by booking a home visit by a mobile sahayak by dialling toll free number 1076.

The mobile sahayak visit the homes of applicants and collect as well as upload all requisite documents and then submit it to the department concerned. An amount of Rs 50 is charged for the application submission, officials said.

After an application for any service is submitted, the applicants may check its status through an application number. A centralised call centre is set up to receive and address if there are any complaints from the applicants,

they said.

The doorstep delivery scheme was launched in 2018 by the Arvind Kejriwal government with the aim to do away with the need for people to visit offices of different departments and eliminate the role of middlemen who used to fleece them, officials said. A set of 30 services were offered under the scheme when it was launched in September 2018. It was expanded later with addition of 40 services in March 2019 and 30 more in September 2019, taking the total number to 100.

The 100 services provided under the scheme are related to 13 departments. The government has plans to expand the scope of the scheme up to 200 services, officials added.