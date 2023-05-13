Govt plans to clean 21.3 km long trunk sewer lines in West Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to clean the 21.3 km long trunk sewer line in Moti Nagar, Tilak Nagar, and Rajouri Garden assembly constituencies which will bring relief to people from sewer overflow problems.

State’s Water Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj approved a project aimed at cleaning 21.3 km long trunk sewer lines and it will involve the cleaning of trunk sewer lines in West Delhi, stretching from Moti Nagar to Khyala, Raja Garden Chowk to Keshopur STP, Lajwanti Garden to Keshopur STP, and Raghubir Nagar Road no. 29 to Keshopur STP. Bhardwaj directed the Delhi Jal Board to prioritise and complete this work within the specified timeframe.

The government is undertaking the desilting of trunk sewer lines in several assembly constituencies as the accumulation of silt in these trunk sewer lines hinders the smooth flow of sewerage. During monsoon season, excessive pumping from SPS results in back-overflow, leading to waterlogging on roads and causing traffic jams. The desilting of trunk sewer lines will be carried out in Moti Nagar to Khyala, Raja Garden Chowk to Keshopur STP, Lajwanti Garden to Keshopur STP, and Raghubir Nagar Road No. 29 to Keshopur STP which will resolve problems for the people.

The Delhi Jal Board has established sewerage pumping stations in various areas to facilitate the transfer of sewerage from the sewer lines to the STPs. To ensure efficient monitoring, these pumping stations are equipped with IoT electronic devices. The devices include sensors that immediately alert water board officials when the level of sewerage water in the pumping station exceeds the normal limit.