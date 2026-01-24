Govt plans series of biogas plants to process municipal, dairy waste

New Delhi: Delhi government is working to set up a series of compressed biogas plants to deal with the city’s dairy and organic municipal waste, generating green fuel and fertilisers, officials said on Friday.



In September last year, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated two CBGs of 200 tons per day (TPD) and 100 TPD capacity at Nangli Dairy and Ghogha Dairy, respectively, to prevent untreated sludge from falling into the Yamuna River through untapped drains.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) generates 11,500 TPD of municipal waste. However, the existing capacity can treat upto 7,642 TPD, leaving a gap of 4,612 TPD, officials said.

The government plans to enhance the processing capacity by 650 TPD by the end of

this year, through two new plants, they said.

The work is underway to set up a 300 TPD Bio-CNG plant in Okhla and a 350 TPD capacity plant in Ghazipur, which are to be commissioned by December this year, they said. Also, the government has aimed to commission two 200 TPD capacity plants. According to the officials, the plant at Goyala Dairy is likely to be commissioned by March this year and the other at Ghogha Dairy in August.