Govt plans enhanced maintenance for Patparganj and Okhla industrial areas

New Delhi: The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) is set to engage a facility management company to enhance the upkeep of



industrial areas in Patparganj and Okhla.

This move is part of the government’s initiative to streamline and improve the maintenance of these crucial industrial zones.

Currently, Delhi houses 29 industrial areas and flatted-factory complexes. The

Patparganj industrial area in east Delhi boasts 612 industrial plots with 550 operational factories and warehouses, while the Okhla industrial area of Phase-III in southeast Delhi accommodates 177 units across 230 industrial plots.

DSIIDC has initiated the process to hire a consultant who will aid in selecting the facility management services agency. The chosen agency will be responsible for various tasks, including the repair, cleaning, and sweeping of roads, door-to-door waste collection, solid waste management, and maintenance of other assets within these industrial areas.

The scope of services extends to deployment of security, horticulture work, collection of user charges, prevention of encroachment, removal of squatters, and repair of storm water drains, potholes, and kerbstones. The goal is to efficiently manage, operate, and maintain all infrastructure assets in an integrated manner.

“We may soon have such agencies for all planned industrial pockets,” stated an official.

The consultant’s role is pivotal in assessing the existing infrastructure, identifying gaps, and determining the economic viability of proposed maintenance works. Additionally, the consultant will prepare a cost estimate for maintenance services and offer a service-wise breakdown of costs. The facility management services

agency, once selected, will collect maintenance charges from individual plot owners.

To optimise revenue collection, the consultant will identify areas suitable for modern parking lots and formulate effective parking and traffic management plans to prevent congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow within the industrial areas.

The consulting firm’s responsibilities also include ensuring strict adherence to the provisions of the Delhi Industrial Development, Operation and Maintenance Act (DIDOM), 2010, in these industrial pockets. Based on the detailed analysis, the consultant will recommend the project’s implementation structure and develop a financial model capturing various scenarios for cost and revenue streams.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to upgrading infrastructure and services in industrial zones, fostering a conducive environment for businesses and ensuring the smooth operation of industrial activities in the Capital.