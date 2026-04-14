Govt plans DRS to tackle plastic waste

New Delhi: In a significant step towards tackling plastic pollution, the Delhi government is exploring the implementation of a Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) to ensure better collection and recycling of non-biodegradable waste. The move comes under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa directing officials to prepare a detailed feasibility plan within a month.



The proposal was discussed in a high-level meeting chaired by Sirsa, where officials flagged concerns over plastic waste clogging drains, polluting water bodies and contributing to air pollution through open burning. The Environment Department has now been tasked with studying successful DRS models from other states and countries and developing a Delhi-specific framework.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Sirsa said, “This scheme has proven its mettle in other states, and Delhi should also look towards adapting it to our unique urban challenges for swift and tangible impact.” He added that the plan will include financial mechanisms, institutional arrangements, stakeholder roles and a clear rollout strategy.

Under the proposed system, consumers will pay a small refundable deposit on items like plastic bottles, which can be reclaimed upon returning the used product at designated collection points. The model is aimed at improving waste segregation and significantly reducing littering.

Emphasising the broader vision, Sirsa said, “By involving citizens, businesses, and recyclers, DRS will not only curb pollution but foster a cleaner, greener Delhi. Under CM Gupta’s vision, we’re leaving no stone unturned to make our national capital breathable and sustainable.” Officials noted that similar systems in states like Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, as well as in countries such as Germany and Sweden, have achieved high recovery rates of recyclable waste. The Environment Department has been asked to submit a comprehensive proposal within one month, marking a key step in Delhi’s strategy to transform waste management and reduce environmental pollution.