Govt plans artificial rain trials

New Delhi: In a bid to combat severe air pollution, the Delhi government is considering artificial rain trials, subject to the results of upcoming water sample tests. Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that the initiative is part of a broader strategy targeting multiple pollution hotspots across Delhi-NCR to ensure a lasting impact.

Sirsa emphasised the government’s proactive stance on pollution control, noting that improvements have already been observed. He highlighted that efforts are intensifying to achieve better air quality than in previous years. Speaking on the artificial rain proposal, he said, “We have asked for detailed reports to determine whether the chemicals used in artificial rain could have any harmful effects on the human body or skin.”

The plan involves conducting a small-scale trial in an outer Delhi region, with subsequent water sample analysis to rule out adverse effects. “If the tests are successful and the samples show no side effects, we will move forward with the plan,” he added.

Acknowledging the failure of the smog tower project, Sirsa revealed that the government is developing a large-scale pollution control strategy. “We will soon announce a new plan that will operate on a multi-area scale to make a noticeable difference across Delhi-NCR,” he told. The revised approach focuses on eliminating pollution sources directly rather than relying on short-term solutions.

Delhi’s air quality typically deteriorates to hazardous levels during winter, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) often exceeding 450. The BJP-led government, which took charge after 26 years, has pledged to tackle the crisis head-on. Sirsa, who assumed office last month, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to cleaning and beautifying the capital, with measures set to accelerate in the coming months.

One of the key measures announced earlier this month is a ban on refueling vehicles older than 15 years at petrol pumps starting April 1. The move aligns with court orders mandating the removal of end-of-life vehicles from Delhi-NCR.

To enhance enforcement, the government plans to install advanced monitoring devices at fuel stations to detect vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. “Vehicles without a valid PUC will be flagged, and appropriate action will be taken,” Sirsa stated.

Further strengthening pollution control, the government has mandated the installation of anti-smog guns at high-rise buildings, hotels, commercial complexes, airports, and large construction sites. Sirsa confirmed that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to submit a detailed report identifying properties that fall under this requirement.

“Once the report is ready, we will move forward with enforcement,” he said, stressing the need for major polluters to take responsibility. The objective is to ensure that industries, businesses, and construction projects actively participate in efforts to improve Delhi’s air quality. With these initiatives, the Delhi government aims to create long-term solutions for air pollution, ensuring cleaner air and a healthier environment for its residents.