Govt pitches draft startup policy with Rs 200 crore fund

New Delhi: The Delhi government Tuesday unveiled the draft Delhi Startup Policy 2025, anchored by a Rs 200 crore venture capital fund, with the vision to establish the capital as a global innovation hub by 2035.

The draft has been released for public consultation, and feedback can be submitted on the Industries Department’s website until September 3, 2025.

Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This policy marks a paradigm shift in how we approach innovation and entrepreneurship in Delhi. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are not just creating a policy document but architecting an entire ecosystem that will make Delhi the most preferred destination for startups globally. This initiative perfectly complements Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a startup superpower and Viksit Bharat vision.”

The policy targets the establishment of at least 5,000 startups over the next decade. At its core lies the Rs.200 crore Delhi Startup Venture Capital Fund, which will deploy equity and structured-debt instruments to support high-potential ventures while encouraging private co-investment.

Beyond funding, the framework offers robust support, 100 per cent reimbursement of workspace rentals up to Rs 10 lakh annually for three years, patent reimbursements up to Rs 1 lakh for domestic and Rs 3 lakh for international filings, exhibition reimbursements up to Rs.10 lakh, and a flat Rs.2 lakh monthly operational allowance for one year.

Sirsa added, “We have structured this policy to address every critical challenge that startups face in their initial years. From providing workspace solutions to intellectual property protection, from exhibition support to direct financial assistance through our Rs 200 crore venture capital fund, we are ensuring that no genuine startup idea fails due to lack of support.” The policy has strong inclusivity measures, with enhanced incentives for women-led and marginalized community startups. Women entrepreneurs will receive higher reimbursement ceilings and curated mentorship. “Innovation knows no gender or social boundaries. Our policy specifically encourages women entrepreneurs and members of marginalised communities to participate in the startup revolution. We believe diversity drives innovation, and our incentive structure reflects this commitment,” Sirsa said.

Governance will be ensured through a Startup Policy Monitoring Committee, a Startup Task Force comprising 85 per cent private-sector experts, and a dedicated nodal agency operating a new Delhi Startup Portal. This single-window platform will provide registration, incentives, grievance redressal, and real-time KPI tracking.